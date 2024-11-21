Featured

Bawumia outlines vision for modern, inclusive governance anchored by tech at meeting with CSOs

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 21 - 2024 , 11:47

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed his commitment to building a modern, inclusive Ghana underpinned by transparency, good governance, and digital systems.

Addressing Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to use technology as a tool to transform governance and tackle corruption. He emphasised the critical role of CSOs and research institutions in shaping policy and ensuring accountability.

Advertisement

Building systems for transparency and inclusion

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the government’s achievements in digital transformation during his tenure as Vice President, citing the Ghana Card, digital address system, and mobile money interoperability as foundational systems.

“When we came into office, I focused on building systems that ensure transparency. These include digital identity, property addressing, and financial inclusion, which are key to economic transformation,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also pledged to expand these systems, including implementing a blockchain-based e-government system. “Blockchain ensures transparency and traceability of government transactions. I want Ghana to be the first African country to introduce blockchain technology in governance,” he stated.

Fighting corruption with digital tools

On tackling corruption, Dr. Bawumia advocated for prevention through robust digital systems rather than reactive measures.

“Digitalisation ensures greater transparency, and I want every government transaction to be traceable and irreversible. Fighting corruption is a fight against entrenched interests, and I will need the support of CSOs to challenge the status quo,” he said.

He added, “People benefit from the current system and resist change, but the interest of the nation must be paramount. Together, we can overcome these challenges.”

Partnering with CSOs

Dr. Bawumia underscored the value of collaboration with CSOs and research institutions, praising their expertise and role in driving accountability.

“My father used to say, ‘If you want to have sense, talk to sensible people.’ I believe CSOs and universities have a lot to offer, and I look forward to working with you closely,” he said.

CSOs response

Members of the CSOs who attended the meeting welcomed Dr. Bawumia’s open invitation to partner with them in fighting corruption and shaping policies.

The Vice President concluded by reiterating his vision of a Ghana anchored by systems and data, ensuring inclusiveness, transparency, and economic transformation. “I am a problem solver by nature. What advanced countries have done, we can do even better,” he affirmed.