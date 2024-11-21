Previous article: Bawumia outlines vision for modern, inclusive governance anchored by tech at meeting with CSOs

Election 2024: Stakeholders must commit to peace — Ga Mantse

Daniel Kenu Politics Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has urged political parties and all stakeholders in this year’s general election to commit to peace, unity and vigilance.

With barely 17 days to the December 7, 2024 polls, he appealed to Ghanaians to choose dialogue and mutual respect instead of violence and anything that generates conflicts.

"I urge all political parties to be committed to peace. Ghana stands at the threshold ahead of the December election which calls for all hands to be on deck," he said.

Global peace

Nii Tsuru was speaking at the launch of the blueprint for sustainable global peace by the president of COA Global Peace Mission, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan.

The blueprint connects the metaphysics, the creation story, family and human values to the genesis of global conflicts in what he termed the "Duncan theory of life."

The document, which is expected to be a reference point for global leaders and peace lovers, places importance on family values and the construct of human dignity.

Cultivate peace

The Ga Mantse said peace should be cultivated and not just desired because every desired dream should be accompanied with peace.

"We must demonstrate to the world that we are capable because it's possible," he said.

Nii Tsuru further urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that every vote counted during the December 7 polls in order not to disenfranchise any Ghanaian.

He said the December election presented a good opportunity for the EC to purge itself of any negative tag.

Blueprint

Prof. Duncan, who is also the manufacturer and producer of the famous COA mixture, said if properly adhered to, it could save the world millions of dollars.

He said according to the World Bank Report, 2022, conflicts alone cost the world more than $1.3 trillion.

Zeroing in on Ghana, Prof. Duncan said money spent on internal conflicts over the years could have been used in improving infrastructure and providing basic amenities to communities.

GJA

ontributing at the launch, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, pledged the association's continual support in safeguarding the country's peace.

"I want to reiterate here that an attack on journalists is a threat to peace. We want to go into this year's election without any attack on journalists," he said.

The Director of Training and Education at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicooe, said peace hinged on the actions of all actors, including voters, saying anything short of that could be chaotic.

He, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to be mindful of their utterances, actions and inaction to promote peace.

A representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Prof. Mensah Bonsu, called for diplomacy and the involvement of traditional authorities in promoting peace.