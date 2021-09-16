John Mahama blasts "hypocrisy of so-called economic experts"

Former President John Dramani Mahama says members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are irritated by the hypocrisy of 'so-called economic experts' in the country.
He explained that prior to election 2016 which saw his defeat to the current administration, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), some economic experts asked Ghanaians to forget about economic statistics and look at the escalation of prices of cement and other products on the market, but same people are today in government and are resorting to economic figures than the prices of goods.
Mr Mahama expressed his dissatisfaction in a post on Facebook Thursday morning, September 16, 2021. Below is the post:
"Our people are galled by the hypocrisy of so-called economic experts, asking them in 2016 to forget about economic statistics and look at the escalation of prices of cement and other products on the market, and then today hearing the same experts in government hold-up statistics, inflation etc., and say that life is better for them. And that the perception of hardship in Ghana is a creation of Mahama."