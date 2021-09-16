Memo requesting MMDAs to contribute to my father's funeral fake - Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has denied directing metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the region to contribute towards the final funeral rites of his late father, Nana Boanyina Adusei II.
According to him, a memo circulating on social media asking MMDAs to contribute money for the funeral is fake.
“I’ve seen the memo flying around. I’ve checked and nothing like that has been written and submitted to me. There is no seal on the letter because all my letters have a seal on them. Clearly, it is fake and disingenuous. I’ve asked them to investigate it," Mr Darko-Mensah said in an interview with Asaase Radio.
“I’ve not made any such request. It’s false,” the minister stressed.
The memo
A press release issued by the Western Regional Coordinating Council further urged the MMDAs to disregard the letter because it did not have a seal of approval.
"The attention of the Hon. Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been drawn to a letter dated 15th September 2021 on the above subject matter," the release said.
"He has not instructed any Hon. Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) to make any payment in support of his father's funeral or any other funeral.
"Please disregard and consider as not true any such information as the purported letter did not have the seal of the Regional Co-ordinating Council (WRCC)".