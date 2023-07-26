NPP balloting: Ken Agyapong picks number 1 slot, Alan 2nd, Bawumia takes 10th position

Jul - 26 - 2023

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has picked the number one slot on the ballot paper for the Special New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential super delegates conference on August 26, 2023.

At the balloting on Wednesday, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen picked the 2nd slot followed by Joe Ghartey as the 3rd and Kwadwo Poku as the 4th.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the 5th position with Kwabena Agyei Agyepong picking 6th slot.

The last four slots went to Francis Addai-Nimoh at 7th, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku at 8th, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko at 9th and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 10th position.

The NPP will on August 26 select five aspirants who will contest in the final presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

