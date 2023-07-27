NPP conducts balloting for Super Delegates Conference

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 27 - 2023 , 05:36

Balloting for positions for the flag bearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) special delegates conference (Special Electoral College) slated for August 26, 2023 was conducted yesterday by the Presidential Election Committee of the party in Accra.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong picked the number one slot, with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen going for the second position followed by Joe Ghartey, and Kwadwo Poku as number three and four respectively.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the fifth position, with Kwabena Agyei Agyepong picking the sixth slot.

The last four slots went to Francis Addai-Nimoh, seventh; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, eighth; Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, ninth; and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the 10th position.

The balloting of the positions on the ballot paper is for the special delegates conference of the party slated for August 26, 2023 to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the party.

It was conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC) and witnessed by seven out of the 10 presidential aspirants and their representatives.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman in-charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, led a three-member team from the EC to conduct the exercise.

The other officers were the Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, and Fred Tetteh.

Wish

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after the balloting, the NPP Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako, said the exercise was conducted by the Presidential Election Committee on behalf of the party under the supervision of the EC.

He said it was free, fair, transparent and peaceful, and that the presidential aspirants present were satisfied with the process.

Mr Nimako said the party wished all the 10 aspirants for the election well in their campaign after the exercise, and that the party urged the presidential aspirants to continue to respect the rules and regulations issued by the National Council of the party to guide aspirants during, before and after the presidential primary, and also comply with the Code of Conduct for the election.

He said there was no problem with the party's register as the delegates for the special conference were well known members of the party.

He said copies of the photo album and register for the Special Electoral College would be given to the aspirants today.

Mr Nimako said the party had assured all stakeholders, especially the presidential aspirants, to conduct free, fair and transparent polls with professional assistance from the EC and the Ghana Police Service.

Committee

The NPP Presidential Election Committee, under the chairmanship of a former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has been tasked to organise and supervise the election of the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

It begins its work with the special delegates conference to be held on August 26, 2023, to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the party.