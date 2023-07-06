Minority reacts to A-G's press statement on public commentary on pending court cases

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 06 - 2023 , 18:00

The Minority in Parliament says the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame was trying to stifle free speech in Ghana on governance issues.

According to the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, Ghanaians have the right to express their opinions on national matters, and the Attorney-General cannot suppress voices.

In a press statement reacting to the Attorney-General's speech on public comments on cases pending before the courts, Mr Agbodza said the Attorney-General does not have the authority to impose fetters on free speech on citizens.

“The Attorney-General does not possess such overreaching powers to impose fetters on free expression as he seeks to arrogate to himself. We wish to remind him that justice emanates from the people of Ghana and administered for and on their behalf. Therefore, while it may displease him, the Ghanaian people cannot be stifled from having their say."

Read the full statement below:

