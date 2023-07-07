Make me flag bearer - Alan Kyerematen appeals to delegates

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 07 - 2023 , 06:33

A flag bearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has appealed to delegates of the party to choose him as their presidential candidate as he stands the best chance of winning the presidency in 2024.

Speaking to party delegates on the second day of his cluster of meetings with delegates at Dome-Kwabenya and Ayawaso West Wuogon last Wednesday (July5), he said his track record in both the party and government makes him the best among all the other flagbearer aspirants.

The former Trade and Industry Minister cited his innovative works that birthed the Presidential Special Initiatives and the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme as evidence of the transformation that he could bring to the nation when given the nod.

He mentioned his unblemished persona in political life and hard work as some of the features that set him apart from the others.

Party executive

Mr Kyerematen, who kick-started his tour of the Greater Accra Region last Tuesday (July 4) with a meeting with delegates from the Ablekuma South, North and Central constituencies in an open mini durbar at the Suu Astro Turf in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, announced that national executives of the party would be paid salaries and also enjoy social security benefits under his leadership.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful also met with delegates from the Ayawaso East, North and Central, Klottey Korley and Odododiodioo constituencies.

Among party stalwarts who accompanied Mr Kyerematen on the first leg of his Greater Accra tour were the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Nii Ayikoi Otoo; the Minister of Railway Development, Peter Amewu; the NPP constituency chairmen of the three Ablekuma constituencies and Hopeson Adorye, among others.

Delegates

Mr Kyerematen, addressing the delegates, said it was time for the burden carriers of the party to enjoy the full benefits of their sweats and labour that have helped the NPP to win two general elections in the country.

That, he said, informed his decision to put party executives on salary and also pay their social security when given the nod to lead the party, adding that it was his determination to run the party as a disciplined corporate entity and not as the usual sacrificial job without reward.

Industrialisation drive

Mr Kyerematen also pledged to run an all-inclusive government when elected as the NPP nominee and subsequently as Ghana's president.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the country’s industrial transformation, saying it was the key to unlocking Ghana's immense potential.

He emphasised the urgent need to leverage technology and innovation in the country’s industrialisation drive and highlighted the tremendous opportunities that lie in digitalisation, advanced manufacturing and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mr Kyerematen stressed the importance of positioning Ghana at the forefront of the technological revolution, where the country can become a hub of innovation, attract foreign investments and create quality jobs for the youth.