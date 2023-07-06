MCE for Ayawaso Central resigns

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 06 - 2023 , 14:05

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso Central, Mohammed Quaye, has resigned on health grounds.

In a letter dated July 2, 2023 and addressed to the Presidency, Mr Quaye said “Over the past six and half years, it has been my privilege and honour to serve the government of Ghana and contribute to the progress of the Ayawaso Central Constituency.”

“However, my current health condition has significantly affected my ability to fulfil my duties and responsibilities effectively, despite my best efforts.”, he explained.

He further stated that his condition will require that he receives “extended medical treatment and a period of rest and recuperation”.

He therefore said it would be in the best interest of the municipality that someone would serve in his stead, “As much as I would like to continue serving in my role, I believe it would be in the best interest of the Municipality to have someone who can continue to maintain the high standards and efficiency that our government demands.”

The MCE assured of his commitment to facilitate a “seamless transfer of knowledge” to his successor.

Read the full statement below: