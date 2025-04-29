Featured

Minority in Parliament demands urgent action following US Travel Advisory on Ghana

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 29 - 2025 , 17:30 3 minutes read

The Minority Caucus on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament has called on the government to urgently address rising insecurity and governance lapses following the United States’ issuance of a Level 2 Travel Advisory on Ghana.

The advisory, issued by the United States Department of State, cautions American citizens to “exercise increased caution” when travelling to Ghana, citing concerns over violent crimes, such as carjacking, street mugging, assaults, and rape.

The alert also flagged Ghana with indicators for organised crime, civil unrest, and other security risks—factors that the Minority says mark a sharp decline in Ghana’s international reputation as a safe and stable democracy.

In a statement signed by Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for Bosome Freho, the Minority attributed the advisory to what it described as the government’s “alarming failure” to uphold law and order, and its continued silence on several high-profile security threats and financial scandals.

“This development is a serious indictment of Ghana’s longstanding reputation as one of Africa’s safest, most stable, and well-governed nations,” the statement noted, adding that Ghana’s name—once a beacon of democracy—is now being dragged into disrepute on the global stage.

The Minority further linked the advisory to recent violent incidents, particularly in Bawku, where unresolved ethnic conflicts have resulted in multiple fatalities, indiscriminate shootings, and destruction of property. The area is now categorised at Level 3 risk in the advisory—just one level below conflict-ridden countries like Burkina Faso and Mali.

The caucus condemned the government's failure to act on mounting allegations of drug trafficking, money laundering, and illicit financial flows, warning that these issues continue to taint Ghana’s financial integrity and global image.

“The government’s inability to manage these crises is not only endangering lives but also threatening investment and international confidence,” the statement said. “This advisory has serious implications for foreign investment, as international business travellers would now be compelled to take heightened precautions when entering Ghana.”

The Minority Caucus issued four key demands: immediate action to restore rule of law, impartial investigations and prosecutions of pending criminal cases, efforts to rebuild the credibility of Ghana’s security agencies, and collaboration with civil society and diplomatic partners to hold the government accountable.

They insisted that the government must act decisively to reverse the negative global perception and restore the country’s image as a peaceful and democratic state.

“Ghanaians deserve a government that upholds the rule of law, protects its citizens, and maintains our country’s rightful place as a beacon of peace and security on the African continent,” the statement concluded.