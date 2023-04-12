Mahama begins E/R campaign

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Apr - 12 - 2023 , 06:55

An Aspiring flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has begun a three-day tour of the Eastern Region with a promise to empower the grass roots of the party by financially equipping the branches which forms the bedrock of the NDC.

The former President explained that his resolve to financially equip the party’s grassroots was to reward hard work and sacrifice.

“Our grassroots although not financially empowered, have sacrificed a lot for the benefit of the party,” he stated.

Mr Mahama made this known when he addressed NDC executives and delegates as part of the tour of the region ahead of the party’s presidential primary on May 13.

The tour, which started yesterday, has seen former President Mahama interact with party faithful at Aburi, Akropong, Yilo Krobo, Akosombo and lower Manya Krobo.

He was accompanied by top party executive leaders including the former campaign manager for the 2020 elections, Professor Joshua Alabi; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and regional executives.



Logistics and resources

On logistics and resources of the party, he was not happy about the manner in which logistics and resources were in the past distributed to those at the regional level before going to the constituency levels.

The former President said that process did not make it possible for all those at the constituency level to have access to them.

Former President Mahama said the country needed an experienced person such as him to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic difficulties which had aggravated the plight of the ordinary compatriot.

He said his decision to seek the mandate of Ghanaians at this point in time was to put the nation on the path of progress and bring hope, especially to the youth of the country.

Come back

Former President Mahama pointed out that his intention to contest again was to rescue the nation and particularly, for the youth who saw no future under the current NPP administration.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, said the people of the region were patiently waiting for the return of Mr Mahama to come and continue with his good works for the socio-economic development of the country.

He called on the delegates in the region to overwhelmingly endorse ex-president Mahama to enable him to become the party's flag bearer and lead the party to victory in the 2024 polls.

The delegates at the various constituencies led by their chairmen assured the former President of an overwhelming endorsement of 98. 99 and 100 per cent to lead the party at the 2024 polls.

The constituencies are the Akuapem South, Akuapem North, Okere, Yilo Krobo, Akosombo, Lower Manya, Upper Manya New Juaben South and New Juaben North.

According to the delegates, Mr Mahama had been tried and tested and could lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.