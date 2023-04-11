Bawumia to address Harvard Africa Development conference

Chris Nunoo Politics Apr - 11 - 2023 , 16:07

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will this weekend address this year’s edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School at Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States of America (USA).

A statement issued today (April 11, 2023) by the Spokesperson for the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako said, the conference would take place on April 15 and 16, 2023 and Dr Bawumia will be delivering the keynote address as the guest of honour.

“The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will address the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development conference at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusett in the United States of America as guest of honour”, the statement indicated and said Dr Bawumia leaves Accra on Thursday, April 14.

He will return on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Conference

The Africa Development Conference according to the statement is held annually by the African caucus of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Association.

It said the conference attracts students, academia and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent.