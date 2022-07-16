I'm opening a new political chapter in my life - Obiri Boahen

The outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he intends to open a new chapter in his political life.
He says he has gone quiet for strategic reasons, hence his decision to maintain a very low political profile for now.
"I have an agenda to prosecute. I intend opening a new chapter in my political career," he said.
Nana Obiri Boahen who said this in an interview at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is holding its national executives elections today [Saturday, July 16, 2022], saying he supports all the candidates contesting for the various national executive positions in the party's elections today.
"I don't want to concentrate on single individual; I support all of them," he said, adding "I am with them and they are with me," pointing out that "By virtue of agenda I want to pursue in a foreseeable future, I want to keep a very low profile, monitor things..."
The NPP is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022] at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The national executives who will be elected today are expected to steer the affairs of the party going into the 2022 general elections.
NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know
Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.
No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
No. of delegates - 6,730
No. of polling centres -20
Chairperson contestants
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah