Give young people opportunities to thrive - PPP Youth Wing

The Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), the tertiary education youth wing of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has called on the government and its agencies to create inclusive support programmes and youth centred policies that will enable young innovators, entrepreneurs and business persons to reach their full potential.
In a statement to mark the International Youth Day, last Friday (August 12, 2022), the National Youth Coordinator of the PYM, Faisal Abu Sadat, said an equal playing field for Ghana's youth to thrive was critical to national development.
Theme
He said “the theme for this year’s International Youth Day "Intergenerational solidarity, creating a world for all ages" was a reminder of the critical role the youth played in national development.”
He stressed that Ghana needed to develop a system that was versatile to help young people adapt and thrive in today's world of work.
Mr Sadat noted that given the country's growing youth population, government must make the business environment friendly for young people in terms of access to cheap credit, tax incentives, business incubation centres and access to markets to support inventors whose inventions had the potential to transform the economy.
He said the PPP acknowledged the contributions of all young inventors and all thriving youth in the country whose limitless potential could push the country to higher heights.
The International Youth Day is an awareness day designed by the UN to celebrate the energies, power and contribution of young people across the world in creating sustainable impact.
It is commemorated on August 12 every year to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of the youth as partners in today’s global society.