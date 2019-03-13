NDC declares 3 days of mourning for Kwabena Adjei

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared three days of mourning for its former National Chairman, Dr Kwabena Adjei.
“During this period all party flags should fly at half-mast and all party activities suspended,” the Party said in a statement.
The NDC was set to induct John Mahama as its flag bearer on Wednesday before the news of Dr Kwabena Adjei’s passing, which occurred at the Ridge Hospital.
“On behalf of the party, the Functional Executive Committee takes this opportunity to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolence to the family of Dr Kwabena Adjei.
May his gentle soul Rest in Perfect Peace,” the statement added.
Dr Kwabena Adjei until his passing was a member of the Council of Elders of the NDC, a former Member of Parliament for Biakoye Constituency, a former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Volta Region and Former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Industries, Science & Technology.
He also served as Minister of Lands & Forestry, Minister of Food & Agriculture and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
Mr Adjei entered politics in 1978 and was elected as a Council Member of the Jasikan District Council in the Volta region.
He subsequently served as Member of Parliament for the Biakoye Constituency from 1993 to 1996. He was re-elected in 1996 and served in that position till 2004.
In that time, he served as First Deputy Majority Chief Whip from 1993 to 1994.
In 2005, he became the National Chairman for the NDC and served in that role till 2014.