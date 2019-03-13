NPP to elect executives for six new regions May 4

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled May 4, 2019, to elect executives for the six newly created regions in Ghana.
“The NPP shall, pursuant to Article 18 of the Party’s Constitution and notwithstanding any provision to the contrary, hold an Extraordinary Regional Annual Delegates Conference on May 4, 2019, to elect officers to occupy vacant regional executive positions, occasioned by the recent regional reorganization,” a statement signed and issued by General Secretary, Mr John Boadu said.
Mr Boadu explained the party arrived at that decision during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He said the decision has been endorsed by the National Council of the party.
“The meeting had in attendance, H.E. President Akufo-Addo, H.E. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, the party’s National Chairman and other NEC members,” the statement said.
The six new regions are North East, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, Oti and Savannah.
Below is a copy of the press statement
NPP TO HOLD ELECTIONS TO FILL VACANT REGIONAL EXECUTIVE POSITIONS
NEC has, as part of the Regulations governing the impending conference, directed
If on the other hand, any regional officer is desirous of contesting for a different position, then he/she shall vacate his/her current position, in order to be eligible to contest for the new position. Consequently, the position he/she was occupying shall be declared VACANT for fresh nominations to be filed.
Also, National Council approved the composition of Standing and Adhoc Committees of the Council comprising Finance Committee, Constitutional and Legal, Vetting Committee, Organizational Committee, Research Committee, National Disciplinary Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, ICT Committee, Welfare Committee, Elections Committee, Events Committee, Communications Committee, and also approved additional names to the party’s National Council of Elders. These committees shall soon be inaugurated.
Finally, on the impending extraordinary regional delegates’ conference, the Party shall soon come out with guidelines and modalities for the conduct of the conference in all the affected regions. It is the expectation of the Party that all stakeholders shall be guided by these directives.
...Signed...
John Boadu
General Secretary, NPP