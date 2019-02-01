We will match NPP boot for boot – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sounded a word of caution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they [NDC] will “match them boot for boot” if they do not desist from attacking their members.
Mr Mahama who gave the warning at a meeting with supporters in the Adaklu Constituency said, “We are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot.”
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
His comment comes on the back of Thursday’s shooting incidence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election that led to the injury of about 18 persons.
While addressing the gathering, Mr Mahama said, “We respect the constitution of this country and the NDC is a democratic party and that’s why we abide by the rules of the constitution. But the same constitution says that Ghanaians should resist anybody who attempts to subvert the constitution. When you go rampaging with forces and intimidating people when they should come out and vote you are subverting the constitution. And we have a right to resist you.”
“I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that. It is just that we midwifed this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law. But if we believe that the government cannot protect our people and we believe that the government is using its vigilante groups and illegal forces to intimidate and harass and injure our people, then we may have to advise ourselves,” he added.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.