NPP opposes LGBTQI+ - John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the party is opposed to the activities of LGBTQ+ groups in the country.
“The NPP will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We respect the rights of the individuals but cannot support actions that are against our principles. Should there be a regulation, we will ensure that their rights are protected but we will not support LGBTQI+ activities,” the General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu, said at the Eastern Regional Delegates Conference in Kyebi last Sunday.
He stated that although the NPP was keen on protecting the rights of minorities in the country, activities of the group in question won’t be tolerated.
Some Members of Parliament (MPs) have sponsored a private member’s bill against LGBTQI+ activities dubbed: ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’
The bill has generated widespread debate, with many expressing varied views about some clauses in the document.
Mr Boadu questioned why some Ghanaians were asking the NPP to state its position on the bill before Parliament.
“So don’t ask us whether we accept LGBTQI+ or not; we are not supposed to be asked that question. The right people to ask that question are NDC members because they are a centre-left political party,” Mr Boadu stated.
Breaking the eight
Mr Boadu said “breaking the 8” would not be on a silver platter.
According to him, the party had learned enough lessons from the era of former President John Agyekum Kufuor who introduced great pro-poor policy interventions such as the National Health
Insurance Scheme, Free Maternal Care in addition to improved economic indicators yet the NPP was voted out in 2008.
Mr Boadu said the NPP was investing more in strengthening communication and publicity of major government achievements for the Ghanaian populace to buy into the vision of the party.
Transformation
For his part, a former Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, said the NPP must rule Ghana for about 60 years to position the country well for economic prosperity and development.
According to him, the NPP had demonstrated over the past five years that it was capable of transforming Ghana if the party stayed in government for a longer period.
Mr Agyarko, however, stated that ruling the country for much longer period could be possible only when the party remained united ahead of 2024 and the party supporters were motivated enough to work harder.