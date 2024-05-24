Featured

NIA debunks Omane Boamah’s allegations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has described the ongoing registration exercise to issue Ghana Cards to residents in the Pusiga District as an honest operation, lawful, proper, necessary and wholly wholesome.

That, it explained, was in response to a formal request by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and reflected the responsiveness of NIA to well-considered proposals from stakeholders for expanding registration options for Ghanaians.

It, therefore, described as needless and unfortunate a statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, that the NIA launched a special pilot programme to issue Ghana Cards to individuals living along the borders of Ghana and Burkina Faso at Pusiga.

In a Facebook post, Dr Omane Boamah raised alarm over what he described as a suspicious manoeuvring by the NIA to facilitate illegal voter registration at Pusiga.

Denial

However, in a press statement issued last Wednesday, the NIA explained that the idea for the registration of Ghanaians in the Pusiga District was first mooted by the International Organisation for Migration (IMO) on 30th August 30, 2023, following a stakeholder consultation on border security along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border conducted by the Ministry of the Interior at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

It said a long series of negotiations and preparations eventually culminated in the commencement of the registration exercise on May 20 this year, with the IOM bearing the entire cost of the operations.

“The collaboration between the NIA and IOM is not a mask for anything but an unqualified human good being offered by two noble institutions in the service of Mother Ghana. “We unequivocally deny that the purpose of the collaboration is to aid an illegality. We firmly assert that the NIA has not aided, is not aiding and will not aid any illegal voters to embark on the last lap of the voter registration exercise,” the statement said.

Unqualified persons

The statement said the NIA had never sought to equip or empower any unqualified persons with the Ghana Card to enable them to register within these final seven days and vote on December 7, 2024.

It explained that the exercise was focused on ensuring that vulnerable populations, particularly those living in communities straddling the Ghana-Burkina Faso border were able to register for the Ghana Card to ensure their accurate identification, facilitate their easy crossing of the border, enable them to access various public services and ensure their security within the border area.