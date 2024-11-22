NDC sure of victory — Sammy Gyamfi

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:57

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has said the party is confident of a resounding victory in the 2024 general election.

With about 18 days to the election, he said the party was 100 per cent confident of winning the polls if the election is free, fair and peaceful.

“This is because the NDC has a superior presidential candidate with a supervisor vision and message, backed by a superior proven track record.

Trustworthy

“The upcoming election is a choice between a trustworthy, reliable and honest leader in the person of John Dramani Mahama, against Alhaji Bawumia,” he said at a press conference last Tuesday.

He said the NDC did not doubt that the people of Ghana would choose an honest man who upheld the virtues of truth, decency and candidness in public life over “one who is completely allergic to the truth”.

Mr Gyamfi called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who is the Chairman of the National Security Taskforce, not to allow any persons to usurp his authority.

He said the IGP owed it a duty to the people of Ghana to be firm and fair-minded to ensure peace before, during and after the election.

Assurance

Mr Gyamfi assured the IGP of the fullest cooperation of the NDC.

“The NDC and by extension the people of Ghana would hold the IGP, the Chief of Defence Staff and our security heads responsible for the loss of a single life in the 2024 general election.

Election, he said, was about counting heads and not cutting heads and that no person must lose his or her life on the altar of elections.

Peace, Mr Gyamfi said, had a price and all of us must be prepared to pay that price for peace to prevail in Ghana before, during and after the 2024 elections.

“One of the ways to preserve the peace and stability of Ghana is to join hands in condemning persons who have the tendency and proclivity of compromising free, fair and peaceful elections,” he emphasised.