Don’t let country retrogress economically - First Lady to voters

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 12:06

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on the electorate not to allow Ghana to retrogress economically by voting the wrong party into power.

According to her, the country will suffer economically if another party apart from the NPP is voted into power.

The First Lady said this when she went to Ablekuma North as part of her tour to bid farewell and thank people for their support to the NPP over the past eight years.

She met with artisans such as dress makers, hairdressers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), Okada riders, market women, insecticide powder producers among others where she also took the opportunity to campaign to people to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP so that they can continue the good work of the party.

She called on th electorates to vote for Dr Bawumia since he is the only one who can continue with the good work of the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Competence

The First Lady said, she could vouch for the competence of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Bawumia, describing him as being very competent and knowledgeable and therefore should be given the chance to change the fortunes of the country saying Dr Bawumia has ideas and would therefore take the country far.

She said “let no one deceive you to change the party in power,” as they have nothing to offer.

She called on all the electorates to vote number one in the presidential and the parliamentary elections as that is what would help change the fortunes of the country for the better.

She said Dr Bawumiah would help women entrepreneurs by opening banks for small and medium enterprises so that they can source loans to improve their businesses.

Canvassing for support for the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyieh, she said she was hard working and strong and would be able to bring development to the area if paired with Dr Bawumia.

Ms Afriyieh on her part said when the NPP come into power, they would improve on the good works that they have already began and do more to improve the fortunes of people in the country.

