Let's make 2024 election resounding success — Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:57

The Deputy Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong, has called for collective effort to ensure the success of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He emphasised that with the 2024 general election fast approaching, it was crucial to harness all available resources, including "the power of our youth and women, to protect our democratic processes."

Observer training

Air Commodore Akrong made those remarks last Wednesday during the opening ceremony of a three-day Women and Youth Observer Training Programme in Accra, designed to enhance the capacity of observers and enable them to contribute positively to the upcoming electoral process.

The Women and Youth Observer Training Programme is a collaborative initiative between the Women Situation Room Project Consortium and the Women, Youth Peace and Security Institute (WYPSI) of the KAIPTC.

The theme of the programme is "Ghana's 2024 Elections: Enhancing the Capacity of Women and Youth in Election Observation."

The training aims to prepare participants, who will be deployed across the country, to monitor the elections and facilitate dialogues between political parties, community leaders, and other electoral stakeholders.

The programme will cover key topics, including an Overview of the 2024 General Elections, Introduction to Election Observation, the Code of Conduct for Election Observation, and Election Observation as a Conflict Prevention Mechanism.

Peace

Air Commodore Akrong urged Ghanaians to work together to make the election a resounding success, “a testament to our collective commitment to democracy, peace and progress".

"The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), as a leading regional centre for excellence in peace and security training, is committed to promoting gender equality and youth empowerment.”

"Through our Women, Youth Peace and Security Institute (WYPSI), we strive to equip women and youth with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to sustainable peace and security," he stressed.

Impartiality

Air Commodore Akrong pointed out that as election observers, women would play a critical role in detecting and preventing electoral fraud, such as ballot stuffing, voter intimidation and vote-buying.

He warned that failing to remain impartial could undermine democratic norms, fuel social unrest, and even lead to violence.

"By reporting irregularities and inconsistencies, you help safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Your role as impartial observers is vital to maintaining the credibility and legitimacy of the election," he stated.

He also cautioned that any bias or partisanship could erode the trust and confidence of the electorate.

“Your actions hold the power to shape the future of our nation. Therefore, strive to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism and you will contribute to a peaceful, fair, and transparent election."

"You must also bear in mind that your observations will be vital in ensuring that the voices of all Ghanaians are heard and respected, hence the need to ensure integrity and objectivity," he added.

Role of women

A representative of Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF) Ghana, Melody Darkey, emphasised that the importance of election observers in the upcoming elections could not be overstated.

She explained that the training was designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to effectively monitor and report on the electoral process.

"Your presence and vigilance are crucial in protecting the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that the voices of all citizens, particularly women, are heard and respected," she stated.