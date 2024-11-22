Former Botswana President leads Commonwealth observers to Ghana for 2024 General Elections
Former President of Botswana, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, will lead a 16-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to monitor Ghana’s general elections, scheduled for 7 December 2024.
The team will assess the electoral process, including preparations, polling, counting, and the announcement of results.
The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, announced the delegation on November 21, following an invitation from Ghana's Electoral Commission.
Speaking on the mission, Secretary-General Scotland emphasised the Commonwealth’s commitment to democratic principles: “The deployment of this observation mission underscores our commitment to supporting democratic processes in Ghana. By providing an impartial assessment of Ghana's electoral process, we aim to further strengthen public trust and civic participation in line with the Commonwealth Charter.”
She expressed gratitude to President Masisi for accepting the role and commended the observers for contributing to Ghana’s democratic journey.
Observer Mandate
The observers will determine whether the elections comply with Ghana’s laws and international standards, acting impartially under the International Declaration of Principles for Election Observation.
The group, which includes representatives from 15 countries, will arrive in Ghana on November 29 and remain until December 13. They will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by Abiola Sunmonu, Adviser and Head of the Africa Section.
Commonwealth Observer Group Members
The team is chaired by Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and includes experts from diverse backgrounds and regions, such as Justice Amraphael Mbogholi Msagha, a retired judge from Kenya, and Grace Jerry, a gender expert from Nigeria. Representatives also come from Australia, Lesotho, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom, among others.
Strengthening Democracy
This initiative aims to bolster Ghana’s electoral integrity and make recommendations for future improvements. As Ghana prepares for the polls, the Commonwealth's presence underscores its support for the nation’s democratic aspirations.
Commonwealth Observer Group members, in alphabetical order by country name, are:
- Matthew Neuhaus, Honorary Professor, ANU College of Law, Australia
- Professor Effange Dorothy Limunga Njeuma, Member of the Electoral Board, Elections Cameroon
- Samboujang Njie, Chief Electoral Officer, Independent Electoral Commission of Gambia
- Lady Avril Anande Trotman-Joseph, Former Attorney General and Chairperson, Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies, Grenada
- Justice Amraphael Mbogholi Msagha, Retired Judge, Court of Appeal of Kenya
- Ambassador Macharia Kamau, Former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya
- Dr Khabele Matlosa, Director, Strategic Institute for Research and Dialogue, Lesotho
- Grace Jerry, Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association, Nigeria
- Kim Allen, Former Chairperson, Commonwealth Youth Council, Papua New Guinea
- Jacqueline Muhongayire, Former Minister of East African Community and Senator, Rwanda
- Dr Fatmatta B. Taqi, Gender Expert and Educationist, Sierra Leone
- Janet Love, Vice Chairperson, Electoral Commission of South Africa
- Deepanjalie Abeywardana, Deputy Director – Verité Media and Politics, Sri Lanka
- Paul O’Grady, International Elections Expert, United Kingdom
- Maureen Nkandu, Former Under-Secretary-General, Public Relations and Engagement, Organisation of Southern Cooperation, Zambia