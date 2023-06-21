Let’s sustain our democracy — Avoka

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Jun - 21 - 2023 , 08:12

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region, Cletus Avoka, has urged Ghanaians to remain united to protect the country’s democratic dispensation.

“Although it is very expensive to practise democracy, it is better than dictatorship. And that as citizens, we must do everything possible to sustain the country’s democratic system,” he said.



Constitutional amendment

Mr Avoka, the longest serving MP of the region, said this after leading some MPs to embark upon a peace walk in Bolgatanga last Saturday, June 17, 2023, to climax the celebration of 30 years of uninterrupted democracy under the Fourth Republic.

The walk, which started from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) through some principal streets of the town and ended at the Astro Park, was attended by staff of the RCC, members of the security agencies, students and the general public.

He noted that a divided country is a fallen one and that it was important for the citizenry to sustain the stability in the nation, saying: “Let us maintain our unity and diversity for the sake of the peace of Ghana.

He stated that although some people have raised some concerns about some aspects of the 1992 constitution which they claim to have outlived their usefulness, the Constitution remained the best so far for the country.

He said, “The way the Constitution was written through the involvement of people from the grass roots to the top level makes it the best, as almost all interest groups duly participated in drafting it.”

“In our current dispensation, we do not need coup d’etats, and all that we need to do is to close our ranks and collectively come together to contribute to the growth and development of the country,” he said.

“We have to look at some aspects of the Constitution to improve on. However, at the end of the day, the attitude and mentality of Ghanaians are very essential,” Mr Avoka stated.

Further, he appealed to the people in the region to eschew divisiveness in Bawku, Doba-Kandiga and Bolgatanga to fast-track the development of the region for the benefit of all citizens.

Calibre of MPs

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, admonished the people to consider the calibre of people they elected as MPs to represent them in Parliament, noting: “We need to vote for people based on their integrity and love for the region and the country”.

He urged the people to vote for individuals who can represent the hope and aspirations of the country and work to address the myriad of developmental challenges confronting the ordinary masses.