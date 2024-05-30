Credible, peaceful elections hallmark of democracy — DCE

May - 30 - 2024

Credible and peaceful elections are the hallmark of democracy and good governance in every country, the District Chief Executive for the Kassena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region, Gerard Ataogye, has said.

“The strength and resilience of our democracy have been tested through five presidential transitions and three peaceful transfers of power from one party to another through the ballot box,” he stressed.

Inauguration

Mr Ataogye was speaking during the inauguration of the reconstituted Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) in Paga, the district capital. The IPDC has a membership of 40 comprising representatives of political parties, religious bodies, the security agencies, some public service institutions and the media as well as representation from Persons with Disabilities among other groups.

He said as Ghana approached the upcoming 2024 elections, everyone must remain vigilant and steadfast in their commitment to uphold the rule of law, respect for human rights, and the dignity of all citizens.

Challenges

Mr Ataogye stated that Ghana was faced with challenges both internal and external that threaten the stability, peace and democratic governance. He, therefore, said the committee represented a unified response to those challenges, bringing together stakeholders committed to preserving the values that had guided the country through peaceful transitions of power.

“I am confident in this committee's ability to rise to the challenges ahead,” he pointed out, adding that “your collective wisdom, dedication and collaborative spirit will be the foundation of our efforts to maintain peace and security during the 2024 elections and beyond”.

The District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Robert Dampare, in his welcome address, said the committee had the mandate to ensure free, fair and violence-free elections.

He called for stronger collaboration between members of the committee and other key stakeholders including political parties, civil society organisations and Electoral Commission towards delivering violence-free elections in the district.

For instance, he said it was the responsibility of the committee to check out violations in the electoral process and reporting same to the authorities for appropriate remedies. The Paramount Chief of the Katiu Traditional Area, Pe Ayikode Zangwio Atogi IV, the newly elected chairman of the committee, in a remark, entreated members to bring their expertise to bear to deliver on their mandate.

