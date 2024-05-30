Featured

NPP urges Volta Region to back Bawumia in 2024 elections

Graphic Online Politics May - 30 - 2024 , 10:06

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on the people of the Volta Region to support the party's flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted that Dr. Bawumia has numerous plans to develop the region, including the establishment of free zones in the border town of Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency. He described the proposed Free Zone enclave as a transformative project for the Volta Region.

In a post on X, referring to Dr. Bawumia's tour of the Volta Region on Thursday, May 30, Mr. Ahiagbah wrote, "Volta must support Bawumia and reject Mahama. Bawumia's leadership will boost economic activity, create more jobs, and increase regional export production."

He further elaborated, "Bawumia plans to establish Special Economic Zones or free zones in border towns, including Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency. A Free Zone enclave in the Volta Region is a game-changer, but NDC-Mahama has no such plans for the Volta Region."

Mr. Ahiagbah questioned the vision of the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama for the region, stating, "What is former President Mahama's vision or plan for the Volta Region? The development of the Volta Region will inform our votes in 2024 and not sentiment."