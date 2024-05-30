Featured

NDC will find engineering solution to flooding — Mahama

Daily Graphic Politics May - 30 - 2024 , 09:11

The 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured Ghanaians that a new NDC government, under his leadership, would find an engineering solution to the persistent flooding in the country.

He said the next NDC administration would also implement an effective prevention and management plan. “This will include investing in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

We are committed to bringing about the change that our nation needs,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Change

Former President Mahama said the commitment of the NDC to the cause was unwavering, and “we are determined to bring about the change our nation desperately needs.” “We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions. Let us, as Ghanaians, as a community, unite and work together to build a safer and more resilient Ghana,” he stated.

“Your voice and action are not just important; they are crucial in this endeavour. Together, we can make a difference. Your voice and action are crucial in this endeavour as we work towards building the Ghana we want together.”

He said the recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country had led to extensive destruction of property and, according to reports, the loss of life of a young schoolboy.

That, he said, had exposed the government's failure to manage and prevent floods effectively and evoked deep concern about its lack of a comprehensive flood prevention and management plan.

He said areas that were unaffected by flooding in the past had become inundated with the least rainfall.

Investment

Mr Mahama said considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by the government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation was distressing.

He cited the $200 million spent by the government on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID).

“While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID,” he said. The NDC flag bearer said protecting the lives and properties of Ghanaians should be a top priority for any government.