Central Region NPP Women's Organiser supports widows, needy in Assin-North

The Central Regional Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi, has donated assorted items to widows and the needy in the Assin-North District.
More than 300 beneficiaries were presented with pieces of cloths, rice and cooking oil.
Madam Antwi said her benevolence was born out of the biblical direction to support the weak and the underprivileged in society to live dignified lives.
"He who puts smiles on the faces of widows, the needy and the less privileged do what is needful and pleasing to the Lord Almighty," she stated.
Support
Madam Antwi said the donation was also to thank the people of Assin-North for their unflinching support for the NPP as well as her political career development.
She asked the people to accept her widow's mite and pray for her to retain her position as the Regional Women's Organiser to enable her to do more for other constituents.
She advised parents to take advantage of the various government policy interventions, particularly the free Senior High School education policy, and enrol their children in school.
“Parents must make meaningful contributions to the education of their children with the needed care and materials to enable them to achieve their aspirations,” she stated.
That, she explained, would be a positive step to reducing cases of teenage pregnancy among the youth and promoting their development.
Beneficiaries
The beneficiaries took turns to express their appreciation to the Central Regional Women's Organiser for her generosity.
They also commended her for her resolve to support the cause of women empowerment in the area to contribute meaningfully to national development.
The District Chief Executive for Assin North, Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, who accompanied Madam Antwi, expressed gratitude to her for putting smiles on the faces of the widows and the needy.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to extend development to all communities in the district and urged them to support the government to deliver on its mandate. – GNA