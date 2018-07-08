Freddie Blay beats Stephen Ntim to win NPP chairmanship race

Freddie Worsemawu Blay has been elected as the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He beat his closest competitor, Mr Stephen Ntim by polling 3021 votes as against Ntim's 2515 votes.
Dr Richard Amoako Baah polled 18 votes.
This the fourth time that Mr Stephen has attempted to serve the NPP as national chairman but has not been successful.
Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante Antwi swore the new elected executives into office moments after the the Electoral Commission declared the results at 4:20am on Sunday.
Accepting the results of the election, Mr Stephen Ntim said even though it was unfortunate that he has not been successful for the fourth time, that will not affect his loyalty to the NPP.
...more to follow