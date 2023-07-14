Election 2024: Parties commit to peace

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Jul - 14 - 2023 , 06:39

Representatives of political parties have pledged their commitment to foster peace before, during and after the December 2024 general election.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Daily Graphic at a two-day national dialogue on improving civilian – security agency relations for the prevention of violent extremism in Ghana, the parties called on all stakeholders including the police, other security agencies, politicians and the election management body to be fair, credible, truthful, transparent and consistent in the conduct of the election.

The representatives, who spoke with the Daily Graphic, were from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the People's National Convention (PNC), the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and the Liberal Party of Ghana, (LPG).

The national dialogue was organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) with funding from the Netherlands Embassy with the objective of strategically building consensus and trust to improve civilian-security agency relations towards preventing violent extremism in Ghana under the Prevention of Violent Extremism Through Social Accountability (PoVETSA) project.

Peace

A member of the communication and legal teams of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba commended the NPC for initiating the dialogue and urged the council to extend it to all the regional capitals to sensitise stakeholders to the need to eschew violence.

He noted that the challenge that confronted the nation was the politicisation of the security agencies, stressing that such politicisation, if not nib in the bud, could be the downfall of Ghana's democracy.

He said the NDC was committed to peace and as a party that gave birth to the fourth Republic, it wouldn't do anything to collapse the democracy.

A Research Officer of the NPP, Ernest Owusu Kumi, said as a political party poised to ‘break the eight’ and continue the governance of this country, the party was dedicated to ensuring a peaceful outcome of the election.

He said the NPP inherited a peaceful country and was ready to work for peace before, during and after the general elections to deliver the good policies it has for the country.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla, advised all political parties at the dialogue to go back to their members at the grassroots and sensitise them to the need to foster peace.

She said the political parties must champion the interest of Ghana and love the nation more instead of the political party colours.

The General Secretary of the GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie said for Ghana to continue enjoying a harmonious atmosphere, there was the need for everyone in the political space to play their part, stressing that the inputs of all political parties, instead of the NPP and the NDC must be sought to ensure a level playing field.

The General Secretary of the LPG, Jerry Owusu Appauh, appealed to the security agencies to be fair in dealing with persons who flouted the laws irrespective of their status to engender confidence in the service.