Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo wishes BECE candidates success (VIDEO)

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has extended a message of success to Junior High School students writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination.
In a 30-second video shared on social media, the MP said she wishes the candidates especially in Dome Kwabenya constituency all the best.
2022 BECE takes off today
This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private candidates will, for the first time, be written simultaneously across the country from today, October 17, 2022.
In all, 553,408 candidates will write the examination, which will end on Friday, October 21, 2022, with 533,408 being school candidates and 1,132 being private candidates.
Low entries
Since the private candidates’ examination was introduced in 2015, there had been two separate examinations — one for school candidates and the other for private candidates. However, this year, both school and private candidates are writing the BECE together due to the consistently low entries for private candidates over the years.
The examination for school candidates is meant for persons who have gone through nine years of basic education, while that for private candidates is for persons who did not excel in the school examination but want to better their grades and first-timers who have not written the BECE before and want to possess the certificate to pursue their educational dreams.
The school candidates, who are from 18,501 public and private basic schools across the country, are made up of 276,988 males and 275,288 females.
The examination for school candidates will be written at 2,023 centres, with each centre having a supervisor, while 1,816 assistant supervisors will be deployed at some of the centres.
In all, there would be 19,384 invigilators, statistics from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said.
In the case of the private candidates, there are 634 males and 498 females who will write the examination at 15 centres.
There will be 15 supervisors, 43 invigilators and one assistant supervisor for the BECE for private candidates.
