Featured

Bawumia: We are installing E-gates at Kotoka Airport to reduce interface with immigration officers

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 03 - 2024 , 19:31

The government was installing electronic gates [E-gates] at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to help reduce the interface of travelers with immigration officers, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Advertisement

This is to help introduce efficiency in the movement of passengers through the airport.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the Kotoka International Airport will begin the use of E-Gates before the end of 2024 for arriving passengers.

"Infact, before the end of this year [2024], if you arrive in Ghana at the Kotoka Airport, you don't even need to go to an immigration officer, we are putting together the E-gates, you put your Ghana Card, [and then] it [gate] will open for you and you will pass..."

"The E-gates will come in to work in Ghana before the end of this year," Dr Bawumia said.

He said this while meeting with the clergy in Cape Coast at the beginning of his tour of the region on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Dr Bawumia also reiterated his desire to have an "open and frank discussion" with the church and other faith-based organisations on the management of schools, especially in the area of discipline.

I am a committed fighter against corruption - Dr. Bawumia