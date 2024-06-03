Featured

I am a committed fighter against corruption - Dr. Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 03 - 2024 , 19:29

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to fighting against corruption, which he says is a major hindrance to national development.

Advertisement

Interacting with the clergy in Cape Coast on Monday, as part of his campaign tour of the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia pledged to remain committed to fighting against corruption, stressing that his commitment is demonstrated by what he has done so far as Vice President in the fight against corruption through digitalisation.

"Corruption in the public space is a major canker against our development and the fight against it must continue. I have been a committed fighter against corruption and I am very committed to the fight against it," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia also noted that corruption can be fought by putting in place ffective systems to prevent it, and not through the traditional lip service to fighting it.

"Corruption can be fought effectively through systems and I have been behind building digital systems which are aimed at averting corruption."

"That's the way to go, building systems to tackle corruption and I am very committed to it."

"The ghost names that have been wiped off the public payroll is an example of how putting in place systems fight corruption."

Dr. Bawumia also assured the clergy that as President, he will be more accountable to them because he will have to return to the Ghanaian people and account for his stewardship and seek another term.

"As President, by the grace of God, I will also be more accountable to you because I will have the opportunity of seeking another term and I will come back to you and the Ghanaian people to account for my stewardship," he said.

"If I don't perform, you won't give me another opportunity so I will work hard and deliver on my pledges so that I can come back and account to you."

"As for somebody, there will be no accountability because he will go on a honeymoon and you won't see him again," Dr. Bawumia added, amidst laughter by the members of the clergy.