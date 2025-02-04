Featured

Bagbin lifts suspension of four MPs

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 15:45 1 minute read

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has lifted the suspension of four Members of Parliament (MPs) who were barred from proceedings following a heated altercation during a vetting session on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The move came after the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had read a statement on the floor of the House and appealed to the Speaker to lift the suspension on the affected MPs. His appeal was supported by the Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga.

The affected MPs are the Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamakpor; the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor-Dompreh; the MP for Gushiegu, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, and the MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The confrontation erupted when tensions flared over procedural disagreements during the vetting process, leading Speaker Bagbin to take disciplinary action by suspending the four legislators. However, his decision sparked controversy, with members of both sides expressing concerns about its implications for parliamentary business.

Following an appeal from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, the Speaker reconsidered his position and reinstated the MPs. The appeal mentioned the need for unity and continuity in parliamentary activities, particularly at a critical time when key ministerial nominations were under review.

With the lifting of the suspension, all four MPs are set to resume their parliamentary duties, and proceedings are expected to return to normal. The Speaker's move is seen as an effort to restore order and ensure the smooth operation of legislative activities following the disruptions.