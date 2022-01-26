Avoid negative remarks on rival contestants - Former NDC chairman

A former Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, has appealed to the rank and file of the party in the region, especially those interested to contest the various positions of the party, not to make negative remarks about other contestants.
The upcoming constituency and regional conferences to elect executives were a family affair and as such any bad remarks about other contestants will not only affect them individually but the party as a whole.
Mr Boateng who had already declared his intention to contest the regional chairmanship again made the remarks at a thank-you-tour of the Fanteakwa North Constituency at Akyem Begoro last Friday.
Appreciation
The tour was to express his appreciation to the party executives in the constituency for the support they offered him when his wife passed away on September 29, 2020.
Mr Boateng expressed the hope that all member of the Fanteakwa North Constituency executive would retain their positions at the upcoming constituency elections.
That, he said, would also enable the constituency executive to rally behind him to reclaim the regional chairmanship of the party.
According to Mr Boateng, the party needed an energetic chairman in the region, which had been the domain of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to reverse the trend.
Garner more votes
"As an energetic regional chairman in 2014-2018, I made it possible for the NDC to garner more votes at the presidential and parliamentary level which led the party to clinch victory at the polls and I can do same, come 2024," Mr Boateng told constituency executives.
Stating the rationale for his decision, he explained that many party faithful in the region had personally appealed to him to contest the chairmanship and, therefore, would not let them down because they were confident he could bring back the smiles on the faces of party sympathisers in the region at the 2024 polls.
Forgiveness
He said he might have wronged some people within the party when he was the organiser and chairman of the party and called for forgiveness for a united front to be victorious at the 2024 polls.
Mr Boateng thanked former President John Dramani Mahama and other national party executives as well as supporters of the NDC for supporting his wife’s funeral.
Fearless and bold
The NDC's Fanteakwa North Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 polls, Mr Haruna Appaw-Wiredu, said considering the difficulties that would be encountered in the 2024 elections in the region, the NDC needed a fearless and bold regional chairman such as Mr Tawiah Boateng.
According to him, Mr Boateng had been tried and tested and proven his capability, as such he must be given a second chance to lead the party to victory at the polls.
Mr Wiredu predicted that the NDC would win the Fanteakwa North seat as well as the Presidential votes in the constituency in the 2024 election.
He, however, cautioned that should the party fail to address its differences in the region, the aim to recapture power would be a dream.
The Chairman of the Fanteakwa North Constituency, Mr John Amoafo, pledged the support of the constituency executive to Mr Boateng for the position to enable him to propel the party to victory.