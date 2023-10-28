When Akufo-Addo and Dormaahene met at Eluo Festival in Sefwi Wiawso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II met at the Eluo Festival at Sefwi Wiawoso on Saturday and exchanged pleasantries.

A photo of their meeting sharing a smile and exchanging handshakes has been shared on social media and receiving varied reactions.