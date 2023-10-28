When Akufo-Addo and Dormaahene met at Eluo Festival in Sefwi Wiawso
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II met at the Eluo Festival at Sefwi Wiawoso on Saturday and exchanged pleasantries.
A photo of their meeting sharing a smile and exchanging handshakes has been shared on social media and receiving varied reactions.
Today, at the Eluo Festival, Sefwi Wiawso, Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, one of the biggest critics of the ruling NPP, gets a decent smile and a few friendly words of exchange from @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/O1SbG8wjDy— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) October 28, 2023