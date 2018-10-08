At Bawumia’s 55th birthday at Wesley Methodist Church

The Methodist Church, Ghana surprised Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a special birthday celebration at the Wesley Cathedral in Cape Coast during church service on Sunday, October 7, 2018
.
In his address, Vice President Bawumia extended the felicitations of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also expressed his appreciation to the church for their continuous prayers and support towards church building.
“From the days of John Wesley and the earlier leaders, the Methodist Church has been part of the building process of Ghana and the country is grateful for that”, Dr. Bawumia indicated.
He seized the occasion to also share his past relationship with the Methodist Church in his early days as a teenager in Tamale.
“Back in my teens at Tamale, I was the only Muslim member of the Boys Brigade. My mother is a product of Wesley Girls Senior High School (a Methodist school), and likewise my wife, Samira Bawumia, a product of Mfantsiman School (also a Methodist school)”, he revealed.
The Vice President in a highly elated mood urged the Church to continue to pray for President Akufo-Addo and his government, believing that the battle of governance is of the Lord’s.
In his sermon, The Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt admonished the congregation to show humility and tolerance to each other.
He recounted his days as a mission representative in the Gambia and how peaceful he co-existed with his Muslim brothers.
“Many times as a priest of God I attended service at the mosque and anytime I did the Imam would ask me to put my sandals in my armpit. I attended and presided over weddings between a Muslim and a Christian. This is how God wants us to live with one another - respect and recognition of each other’s faith and believe”, Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt admonished.
