CPP prepares to take nation by storm

The Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Professor Edmund Delle, has said that contrary to views being expressed that the party has become dormant, it is feverishly preparing underground and that come the 2020 polls, it will take the nation by storm.
According to him, the fact that the party was silent did not mean it was not active and that it was not anything the party did that ought to be publicised.
“The airplane, before it flies, taxies. We are the submarine. We know what to do,” he stressed.
Prof. Delle was responding to a question on the seeming quietness of the programme of activities of the party towards the 2020 general election following the birthday celebration of the founder of that party in Accra.
The two big political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have already started activities in preparation towards the 2020 general election but the small parties are yet to do same.
Fast starters are not always winner
Prof. Delle compared the level of preparedness of the party for the 2020 polls as against the two big parties to the race between the tortoise and the rabbit, stressing the point that the moral of the outcome of that race in which the tortoise won was an indication of the fact that fast starters were always not winners.
He explained that the party was putting structures in place at the grassroots level, adding that the other political parties were taking the CPP for granted and that “when the time comes, they will see. We have our submarines under the water.”
Prof. Delle pointed out that the party had worked thoroughly to sharpen its strategies and it was preparing to unleash a well-planned and co-ordinated programme of activities to capture power in 2020.
“We are engaging with our youth and women in preparation for a strategic move to take over the reins of power,” he said.
“Such a take-over,” he added, “will restore Ghana to its ‘original’ path of growth, development and prosperity as envisioned by our great Osagyefo.”
Flag-bearer to be elected by July 2019
Meanwhile, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has fixed July 2019 as the tentative date to elect a flag-bearer for Election 2020.
The party at the end of a Central Committee Meeting held last month adopted and outlined the general timetable towards the 2020 general election.
The CPP Central Committee has, therefore, tasked leadership to ensure the completion of the party’s digital registration and election of polling station officers by December 31, 2018 and election of constituency officers between January and February 2019.
A copy of the Central Committee document obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Accra indicated that the election of regional officers must end by March 2019 and the election of national officers fixed for May 2019.