Women urged to take up roles in technology

Diana Mensah Mar - 15 - 2023 , 07:34

SPEAKERS in a panel discussion to commemorate International Women’s Day have encouraged women to venture into the technology space as it offers many opportunities for women.

The Chief Executive Officer of EDEL Technology and Consulting, Ethel Cofie, who made the call, also urged more women to join the technology space to increase the numbers which ultimately helped to bridge the gender gap in the sector.

Ms Cofie, who is also the founder of Women in Tech Africa, was speaking at a forum organised by Vivo Energy Ghana for its female staff to commemorate this year’s International Women's Day (IWD).

The company marked the day by inviting accomplished women in the technology space to discuss and share insights into the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Taking her turn on a panel discussion, Ms Cofie emphasised the need for more visibility, saying women and students in technology should work hard and trumpet their achievements to create visibility in the space.

“Get up, work hard, and make noise about every effort you have put into your work so that people will get to see and appreciate what you have done,” she said.

“Do not wait for your work to be recognised without making noise about it. Learn to be visible and you will receive the recognition due you,” the IT consultant charged women.

Achievements

Sharing her thoughts on IWD celebrations, the Co-Founder of Superfluid Labs, Winifred Kotin, noted that IWD also celebrated the contributions and achievements of women in the world of work and productivity.

“As someone who has been a lone ranger in the field of technology for a long time, it is very exciting when I get the opportunity to celebrate IWD because it is a day to let others know that of all the industries and professions that exist, women also want to be part of technology,” she said.

Ms Kotin took the opportunity to recount some of the hurdles that she had to deal with climbing up the ladder in the technology space.

Men’s support need

Addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, described the day as worthy of recognition, saying it was proper for men to support women in the pursuit of equality.

“We must encourage our women to take up roles regardless of the sector in which these roles may be,” he added.

Mr Maiga called on young girls of school age to choose information and communications technology (ICT) programmes as one of the numerous ways by which the theme for this year could be realised.