KMA to clear containers, kiosks along major roads

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Mar - 15 - 2023 , 07:54

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has served notice to clear the streets of the metropolis of illegal shops and other unauthorised structures.

The move is intended to decongest the city and clampdown on the proliferation of shops and containers at unauthorised areas.

The assembly said it had observed with concern the proliferation of kiosks and containers in the city and had thus tasked its Spatial Planning Committee to remove all such containers along commercial roads.

Consequently, it has given owners of such kiosks and containers up to March 31, 2023 to remove them or have themselves to blame.

Affected areas

A release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the KMA cited the affected areas as the western bypass from the Abrepo Junction to the Santasi Roundabout, the southern bypass from Santasi to Ahodwo and the eastern bypass from the Asokwa Interchange to the Anloga Junction.

Other affected areas are the Ministries Area at Adum, which has become a full market enclave; the Ridge-Danyame residential areas, the road from the Bekwai Roundabout to Daban and from the Mall Junction to the Children’s Park.

The rest are from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to the Sofoline Interchange, the Kumasi Sports Stadium and its environs and the road from Abinkyi to the Kumasi City Mall.

The assembly expressed the hope that the public would adhere to the directive and remove kiosks and containers along those roads to pave the way for the proper planning and development of Kumasi.

Decongesting metropolis

In June 2022, the KMA inaugurated a 10-member Transport Task Force to work towards the decongestion of the central business district at Adum.

The task force is expected to mainly operate at Roman Hill, Pampaso Adum PZ, the Asafo Market, the VIP Station, Kejetia and the frontage of the Central Market.

The operations of the task force, whose membership is drawn mainly from the metro guards, come under the direct supervision of the Transport Department of the assembly and will ensure the decongestion of the city, as well as ensure the security of transport service providers.

Residents have recently called for more action to decongest the metropolis, particularly the central business district, as hawkers have taken over almost every available space.