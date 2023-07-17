VoG Media CEO Aristocrat donates to Mama Laadi's Orphanage in Bolga

GraphicOnline Jul - 17 - 2023 , 08:28

In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and compassion, renowned blogger, publicist, forester, promoter, and philanthropist Asare Solomon Aristocrat, popularly known as Aristocrat or Voix of Ghana, celebrated his birthday by giving back to the community.

Aristocrat marked his milestone birthday by visiting the Mama Laadi's Orphanage in Bolga and presenting a generous donation to support the children's well-being.

The donation which took place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, left the management of the orphanage overwhelmed with gratitude.

The contribution comprised a wide range of essential items, including clothes, detergent, foodstuffs, cooking oil, maize, gari (ground cassava), beans, bathing soaps, exercise books, school bags, shoes, slippers, and water. These supplies will greatly support the daily operations of the facility, located in the Soe area of the Upper East Region in Ghana.

Asare Solomon Aristocrat, who is actively involved in various charitable projects, couldn't contain his joy as he witnessed the smiles lighting up the faces of the children.

Expressing his gratitude to the Almighty for his blessings and personal achievements, Aristocrat emphasized the importance of giving back to society every year. He urged the community to join him in supporting the less privileged, emphasizing the significant impact such acts of kindness can have.

Aristocrat's dedication to philanthropy extends beyond this single act of charity. He is committed to launching more initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering marginalized individuals in society.

Recognizing the invaluable role that stakeholders and the general public play in creating a positive impact, Aristocrat appealed for their continued support in making his charitable endeavours a resounding success.

The Mama Laadi Orphanage, established in 2006, serves as a sanctuary for street children, providing them with the care and resources necessary to fulfil their potential. Through their dedicated efforts, the orphanage offers hope, love, and support to vulnerable children, ensuring they have a chance to thrive in life.

Asare Solomon Aristocrat's benevolent gesture to the Mama Laadi's Orphanage not only brought joy to the children but also serves as an inspiration to others to extend a helping hand to those in need.

His commitment to philanthropy serves as a shining example of the positive impact individuals can make when they choose to give back to their communities and uplift those facing challenging circumstances.