Featured

VIDEO: What the Achiase Jungle Warfare School Commander said about beating people on election day

Kweku Zurek Nov - 22 - 2024 , 07:12

The Commanding Officer of the Achiase Jungle Warfare School, Lt. Col. Jacob Cudjoe, has issued a strong warning to anyone planning to disrupt the peace during Ghana’s December 7 elections, pledging decisive military intervention if necessary.

In a video that has gone viral, Lt. Col. Cudjoe made it clear that the military would only step in if the police were unable to maintain order but emphasised that any interference with the electoral process would be met with force.

Advertisement

“I am telling you here that I will only come in here this 7th December within the Akyemansa enclave when the police tell me that they cannot, and when I come, I will not talk, I will beat the hell out of you and will leave you,” he stated.

Lt. Col. Cudjoe urged voters to maintain peace, advising them to cast their ballots and avoid lingering at polling stations to prevent potential conflicts.

“When you go to the polling stations, just cast your vote, go home, go and sleep. When it is 5 pm, come, they will tell you where to stand, they will count for you. If you win, clap, go home, then you will not have any problem with me and my people,” he said.

He stressed the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Ghana’s stability, calling on religious leaders, family heads, and other key figures to promote peace.

“We are not going to sit down for just two or three people to distort the peace that Ghana is enjoying. That is why I don’t vote. I don’t want to belong to anybody, but I want to beat everybody,” he said.

Lt. Col. Cudjoe also highlighted the dire consequences of violence, warning that it would lead to increased hardship for civilians.

“See, you will be hungry more than me, and it is a fact because when there is war, I will still feed because I will come and beat you and collect your food,” he said.

Watch the video below;