Next article: VIDEO: What the Achiase Jungle Warfare School Commander said about beating people on election day

Featured

Court schedules judgment date for J.B. Danquah Adu murder trial

GNA Nov - 22 - 2024 , 08:53

An Accra High Court is set to deliver its verdict on December 4 regarding Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, who is accused of the murder of J.B. Danquah Adu.

The court has scheduled the judgment date to hear the closing statements from both the defense and prosecution.

Advertisement

Following that, the court, led by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, a Court of Appeal judge with additional High Court duties, will proceed to summarize the case before making its ruling.

The prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Sefakor Batsa, completed its cross-examination of Daniel Asiedu, also known as Gucci Young Star, on Thursday.

During cross-examination, Asiedu denied claims that his DNA was found not only in the home of the late MP, J.B. Danquah Adu, but also on the property of one Abigail Marfo, a witness in the case, where he allegedly went to wash himself after the crime.

Asiedu also refuted the prosecution’s claim that the red hat discovered on Marfo’s property contained 100 percent of his DNA.

He further argued that he had not given more than ten statements to the police following his arrest, and that the statements he made were coerced.

Asiedu maintained that he only provided one statement, while the others were written by the police, and he was forced to thumbprint them.

He rejected the prosecution’s assertion that he not only stabbed the deceased but also stole his mobile phones, which were later found in his possession.

“The Police never collected any mobile phone from me. They rather took the phone from another guy who I do not know.

“I later heard the guy they took the phone from, went to the house of Madam Ursula Ekuful and Kennedy Agyapong and a meeting was held for about 30 minutes.

“The police refused to call all these people to come and testify in court,” Asiedu said.

Asiedu confirmed that his name, including the alias, was tattooed on his body, and offered to show it to the jury if permitted by the court.

However, he denied any involvement in the intentional death of J.B. Danquah Adu, whom he is accused of stabbing on February 8, 2016.

Asiedu maintained his innocence, insisting that he had no personal issues with anyone and had done nothing wrong.

When questioned by the President of the seven-member jury, Asiedu explained that he had gone to the Regional Police Command or Accra Central Police to report an issue involving a prostitute.

Asked about a cup given to him by the police during the scene reconstruction, Asiedu acknowledged that he had blood on his hands due to an injury on his head but could not confirm if the cup was stained with blood.

He also stated that because he was under stress at the time, he was uncertain whether the deceased’s house had security cameras.

Asiedu, who faces charges of murder, pleaded not guilty before the jury.

His alleged accomplice, Vincent Bossu, also known as Junior Agogo, was acquitted of conspiracy after the court ruled on a submission of no case.