Form partnerships to create jobs - President Akufo-Addo tells Ghana, Seychelles businesses

Chris Nunoo Nov - 22 - 2024 , 06:57

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged businesse

na and Seychelles to establish partnerships that will create jobs, foster innovation and contribute to sustainable development.

He said both countries were committed to fostering inclusive economic growth, and, “I believe our partnership holds immense potential for mutually beneficial trade and investment.”

President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking during a press briefing at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, said as the African continent positioned itself to harness the full potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, Ghana, as host of the secretariat of AfCFTA, looked forward to collaborating with Seychelles to enhance intra-African trade.

“With Seychelles being a beacon of high-value tourism and Ghana emerging as a hub for technology and manufacturing in West Africa, I am confident that there is a wealth of opportunities for our private sectors to explore synergies,” he added.

President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, accompanied by his wife, is in the country for a six-day visit and is expected to grace the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the return of Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I from Seychelles.

The two heads of state, after they had inspected a guard of honour, entered into a bilateral meeting during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism and culture was signed.

As part of his visit, President Ramkalawan, an Anglican priest, will preach at the St Cyprian Anglican Cathedral at Fantse New Town in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Sunday.

President Ramkalawan and his wife will depart on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo said the visit of the leader of Seychelles affirmed the mutual determination to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of common interests such as trade, tourism, environmental compensation, education and maritime security.

“During our discussions earlier today, President Ramkalawan and I explored avenues for collaboration that will enhance the well-being of our peoples and contribute to the overall development of our nations.

I am particularly pleased that our discussions have paved the way for increased cooperation in education, cultural exchange, tourism and sustainable development,” he stated, adding, “With Seychelles being a beacon of high-value tourism and Ghana emerging as a hub for technology and manufacturing in West Africa, I am confident that there is a wealth of opportunities for our private sectors to explore synergies.”

Gateway to Africa

As a gateway to Africa, therefore, he said Ghana offered a unique history, including the story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, which was being reclaimed through narratives such as the “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” campaigns.

He said Seychelles, on the other hand, was celebrated for her pristine beaches and commitment to ecological preservation and, therefore, through collaborative efforts, both countries could enhance the tourism experiences in the respective countries by promoting exchange programmes, joint marketing initiatives and sustainable tourism practices.

Touching on climate change, President Akufo-Addo said: “Our two nations are acutely aware of the urgent need to address climate change and preserve our environment for future generations.”

He said both countries had championed global efforts to combat the existing existential threats posed by rising sea levels, deforestation and biodiversity loss.

“Today, we have reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening cooperation in environmental conservation and climate resilience.

“Seychelles’ leadership in ocean conservation and maritime biodiversity preservation serves as an inspiration to the rest of Africa, and Ghana is eager to learn from your expertise, Mr President,” President Akufo-Addo added, and said, “Together, we will advocate increased access to climate financing for African nations, ensuring that the continent can address its climate challenges without overburdening our economies.”

Exchange programmes

President Akufo-Addo further hinted that the two countries were taking concrete steps to facilitate travel and exchange by exploring mechanisms to ease visa requirements.

That, he said, “would enhance tourism, business and cultural interaction between our citizens.”

He said the exchange programmes between universities and technical institutions would ensure that the youth of both countries were equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive in this 21st Century.

He was confident that the discussions held would yield tangible benefits for citizens of the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment of Ghana to building a lasting partnership with Seychelles.

President Wavel Ramkalawan, for his part, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the warm reception and said: “The accolade that we received truly marks the friendship that exists not only between us as leaders but between our two people.”

Significantly, he mentioned the support Seychelles offered during the nomination of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her bid to become the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Through that support, he said, Ghana could depend on Seychelles because the two countries would work closer together, saying, “We will ensure that the Commonwealth continues to be a body which takes care of all countries, and with the new vision coming from Africa.”

Chapel

He announced that his country was doing all that was necessary to transform the chapel where King Prempeh I was baptised as an Anglican in Seychelles and transform it into a museum.