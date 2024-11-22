Featured

VIDEO: Ghana Police interdict officer who gave over a dozen slaps to handcuffed man

Kweku Zurek Nov - 22 - 2024 , 06:37

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim, stationed at Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region, following allegations of professional misconduct captured in a viral video.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Corporal Ibrahim repeatedly slapping a handcuffed man, ordering him to “go down.” The man, visibly distressed, suggests he would cooperate if spoken to calmly, but the officer persists, even grabbing him by the neck during the altercation.

In a statement, the Police described the interdiction as an immediate step to facilitate a thorough investigation into the officer’s conduct, in line with Police Service regulations.

Support for the victim’s family

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has reached out personally to the victim’s family, assuring them of the Service’s support.

He has also directed the Savannah Regional Police Commander to collaborate with the family to ensure the matter is addressed appropriately.

The Police reaffirmed their commitment to upholding professionalism and accountability within the Service.

This latest incident underscores growing concerns about police conduct, with the Service pledging to take decisive action to address any breach of its ethical standards.

The outcome of the investigation will determine further action against Corporal Ibrahim. Meanwhile, the Police have called on the public to remain calm as they handle the matter.

Read the entire Police statement below;

Watch the video below;