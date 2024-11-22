Featured

Elections: Police to set up national press briefing centre

Emmanuel Bonney Nov - 22 - 2024 , 05:57

The Police Administration has put in measures to enhance the safety of journalists and facilitate their work in the upcoming elections.

They include stationing two plainclothes personnel at the premises of media organisations across the country, sharing itinerary of media personnel deployed for the elections with commanders and the establishment of a National Security Taskforce Press Briefing Centre to share information "with the speed of light".

The police will also share a dedicated phone line with the media and other stakeholders such as the political parties to address whatever issues come up.

Engagement

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, made this known in Accra last Wednesday during an engagement with editors at the Police Headquarters.

He gave the assurance that the country would continue to enjoy the peace it was enjoying.

"We know the critical role that you are playing in this country and we know how critical that role has become during this election, and for that matter we are concerned about your safety," the IGP said.

He said in view of that the police invited the media to let them know what they had put in place to give them the piece of mind for the media to be able to go about their duties

without fear.

Dr Dampare said the media was such a powerful force in the country's democratic dispensation, and that one thing that was of concern to all was information "and concern

becomes very negative when it was misinformation and disinformation"

Work together

"We should make sure that we work together so that during this election period, misinformation and disinformation would have no role," he emphasised.

Dr Dampare said it was for that reason the police were setting up a National Security Taskforce Press Briefing Centre - a tent with the capacity to take 100 reporters.

He said media personnel could relax and be with the police 24/7, adding that Information would be shared with the speed of light.

The IGP urged the media to put their patriotic and nationalistic hat on first when they hear something to assess and consider whether or not it was true before putting it out.

"Please let's be a little patient. Check with us, check with any other institution or stakeholder which has better and further particulars on it. That would save a lot of lives," he

said.

Cross-check

He said once people got to know that the media would cross-check information they gave them, they would be careful in putting out false information.

Dr Dampare said the police were committed to ensure a peaceful election because of the efforts they had put into their planning towards it.

That effectiveness, he said, had been strengthened by the support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including the media.

“So for that reason, we are grateful,” he said.

Dr Dampare said the service and the National Election Security Taskforce and the entire country was grateful to the police.

He said without the media, the equation of ensuring that the country’s democratic dispensation became the envy of others would not be realised.

“So we want you to be aware that we hold you in high esteem.