Cape Coast to Kumasi highway traffic congestion cleared after 24 block following truck accident

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Nov - 21 - 2024 , 19:11

Hundreds of commuters were stranded on the Cape Coast to Kumasi highway for several hours following a truck accident last Sunday.

It was a heavy-duty truck carrying an ECG power engine, which was traveling towards Kumasi from Cape Coast that fell on a truck and a private car, severely injuring the driver of the truck which was carrying charcoal.

The road was blocked immediately after the accident and commuters spent between five to six hours before crossing.

Our Central Regional correspondent, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reported that the accident happened at the Assin Darmang Ngresi section of the Cape Coast-Kumasi road.

The truck fell on its side and landed on another truck from the opposite direction.

The driver in the other truck got injured and was taken to hospital.

The accident created a traffic congestion at that section of the highway but an intervention by the police helped to free the congestion for traffic to flow. [WATCH THE ATTACHED VIDEO BELOW]

Evacuation

However, an evacuation exercise on Wednesday, three days after the accident caused almost a 24 hour block of the main highway.

Our correspondent, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that the Central North Regional Police Command led by DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe and the Assin South District Commander, ASP Robert Kyeremeh were able to finally clear the road and restored traffic flow on Thursday after the grueling 24-hour block on the mail road that links Cape Coast and its surrounding areas in the Central Region to the Ashanti Region.

Initially, the police had anticipated a 3-hour clearance, but the task proved daunting and took about 24 hours to evacuate the heavy equipment.

The situation caused a heavy vehicular traffic holding travellers for hours.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded for hours.

Drivers traveling from Accra to Assin Fosu and from Obuasi and Cape Coast to Kumasi were advised to take the Assin Manso to Ajumako Road, Anyinabrim to Asikuma Road, and the Assin Fosu to Twifo Praso through to Cape Coast roads.