Bank Square: Gabby commends Ghanaian contractors behind Ghana's tallest building

GraphicOnline Nov - 21 - 2024 , 17:01

Prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has heaped praise on the Ghanaian contractors behind the newly commissioned headquarters of the Bank of Ghana, known as The Bank Square.

In a statement on Facebook following the November 20, 2024, commissioning, Otchere-Darko highlighted the significance of awarding such high-profile contracts to 100 percent Ghanaian-owned firms.

All you need to know about the new Bank of Ghana Headquarters

The 22-storey edifice, designed by celebrated Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye and constructed by Kwaku Bediako’s Goldkey Properties, stands as a testament to local ingenuity and expertise.

"We must celebrate it for many reasons. First, for the leadership that had the courage and foresight to take that bold decision to make it happen. Governor Addison, Ayekoo! Beyond that, for me, key among the things to celebrate is that it was designed and engineered by a Ghanaian, Sir David Adjaye (Adjaye & Associates), and built by a Ghanaian, Kwaku Bediako (Goldkey)," Mr. Otchere-Darko said.

Mr. Otchere-Darko also commended the Bank of Ghana for its bold decision to entrust such a landmark project to local talent.

He noted that this reflects a broader government strategy of empowering Ghanaian companies to take on major infrastructure projects, such as the Tema Motorway expansion, which has also been awarded to a Ghanaian firm.

"Let us continue to believe in ourselves. The quality of the construction is also top notch. Goldkey has delivered on a project which ordinarily would have been won and awarded to a foreign company. When I see the courage with which this government has awarded major civil works contracts, such as the Tema Motorway, to 100% Ghanaian-owned companies, like Maripoma, it gives me joy and hope," he added.

Inauguration

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Ernest Addison highlighted the strategic importance of the Central Bank’s new $250 million headquarters during its inauguration ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo lauded the Bank of Ghana for its vision in creating a facility to enhance its operations. He described the headquarters as a pivotal step in modernising the nation’s financial infrastructure.

“This new headquarters will serve as the command centre for the Bank of Ghana’s operations. It is designed to foster innovation, collaboration and excellence in the bank’s service to the nation,” he remarked.

The President emphasized that the facility would enhance the bank’s ability to implement critical financial reforms, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and improve the investment climate for both local and international stakeholders.

“It is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to economic stability and our aspirations to position ourselves as a financial hub in the region,” he added.

The BoG governor provided insight into the strategic purpose of the new headquarters, emphasizing its role in consolidating the bank’s operations.

“The Bank of Ghana has multiple offices in Accra. This new facility allows us to bring all these operational units under one roof, streamlining our processes, improving communication and creating cost efficiencies,” Dr Addison said.

He highlighted the headquarters’ design as a forward-thinking project aimed at meeting the demands of a dynamic global financial environment.

“This building is more than just a structure; it stands as a modern civic landmark and represents Ghana’s identity as a leader in Africa’s financial ecosystem. It enables us to harmonise operations and align with our modernisation strategy,” he noted.

Dr Addison also emphasized the significance of the facility in fostering synergies that enhance the bank’s capacity to regulate, innovate, and serve the financial community effectively.