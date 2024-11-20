Featured

All you need to know about the new Bank of Ghana Headquarters

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has unveiled its headquarters, The Bank Square, in Accra, setting a new standard for financial sector infrastructure in Ghana.

Commissioned on November 20, 2024, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this landmark facility embodies the Central Bank’s vision of innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

Modern Architecture

The Bank Square spans a sprawling 150,000 square metres and features seven interconnected structures. It accommodates 2,500 staff members, providing a blend of functionality, employee wellness, and eco-conscious design. Key highlights of the headquarters include:

- The Tower: A 22-storey visual icon housing the majority of office spaces, meeting rooms, and a banking hall. It also includes prayer rooms for both Muslim and Christian staff.



- The Urban Block: A nine-storey structure focused on work-life balance, offering corporate offices, wellness areas, cafeterias, lecture rooms, computer labs, and a medical centre.



- The Amenity Pavilion: A six-storey building with a currency museum, conference centres, press rooms, and a rooftop terrace.



- The Podium: A five-storey connector building with multi-level parking and rooftop green spaces.



- The Grand Pavilion: A grand entrance featuring a staircase of 41 steps, blending architectural elegance with functionality.

Sustainability and eco-friendly features

Communication from the central bank describes the Bank Square is one of Ghana’s largest solar-powered office complexes, with an Energy Farm providing sustainable power. Other eco-friendly elements include:

- Solar canopies and energy-efficient lighting systems.

- UV-protected glass facades and natural self-cleaning stones.

- Rainwater harvesting and advanced wastewater treatment facilities.

The facility was designed to meet Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) standards, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

Innovation for the future

Governor Dr. Ernest Addison emphasised the headquarters' role in modernising the BoG’s operations. By consolidating scattered offices into one central location, the Bank aims to improve communication, streamline processes, and enhance cost efficiency.

“This building is more than just a structure; it stands as a symbol of Ghana’s aspirations as a leader in Africa’s financial ecosystem,” Dr. Addison noted during the inauguration.

The Bank Square integrates cutting-edge management and firefighting systems, designed to meet local and international standards. Its facilities cater to both current and future needs, ensuring adaptability and long-term relevance.

President Akufo-Addo hailed the facility as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to fostering economic stability and creating a robust investment climate.

The Bank Square is more than a headquarters—it is a reflection of Ghana’s ambition to position itself as a financial hub in Africa, blending functionality with sustainability to support the nation’s economic growth.