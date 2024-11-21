Next article: Election 2024: IGP urges political parties to prepare for both victory and defeat

Walewale: Police confiscate 37 bags of cocoa beans suspected of being smuggled outside of Ghana

Mohammed Fugu Nov - 21 - 2024 , 14:28

Thirty-seven bags of cocoa beans found in a private residence at Walewale in the North East Region, and suspected to be meant for onward transportation to neighbouring countries have been confiscated by the police.

It was based on an intelligence-led operation by the West Mamprusi Police Command that uncovered the 37 bags of cocoa beans in the private residence in Walewale.

The bags of cocoa beans are believed to have been transported from southern Ghana to the north on a transit outside of Ghana as part of a syndicate that smuggles cocoa beans outside of Ghana to neighbouring countries.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the private residence on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and confiscated the cocoa beans.

Graphic Online understands that a suspect, who was at the private residence initially obstructed the police by denying them access to the room where the cocoa beans were being stored.

The officers, however, forced their way into the premises and successfully confiscated the goods, Graphic Online gathered.

Police sources have told Graphic Online that the suspect has remained uncooperative, refusing to disclose critical details, including how the goods were transported to Walewale and the intended smuggling route.

The seized goods are now in police custody as investigations continues.

The incident comes on the back of recent reports of smuggling of cocoa beans from Ghana to neigbouring countries.